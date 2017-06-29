Hayward Baker Opens Charlotte Office

Hayward Baker Inc., a North American leader in geotechnical construction, announced the opening of a new office location in Charlotte, North Carolina. In conjunction with Hayward Baker’s existing Greensboro office, the new Charlotte office supports public, commercial, and industrial clients as well as serving as a resource to the design community addressing challenging geotechnical site conditions.
The new office is located at 6201 Fairview Road (Suite 200) in Charlotte. Gilberto Limon and Alison Savage, P.E., are the primary personnel contacts for area customers and can be contacted via phone at 704-625-2040.
Gilberto Limon will continue to pursue driven piling and deep foundation solutions throughout the region. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and Florida International University with B.S. and master’s degrees in construction management.
Alison Savage has been active in the geotechnical construction industry for the past decade, holding project engineering and management positions both nationally and internationally. She will work with clients in the Carolinas to develop solutions to complex geotechnical problems. Savage is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a B.S. degree in civil engineering.
Recent Charlotte-area projects performed by Hayward Baker illustrate the wide range of design-build services the company provides. Among these projects are:
