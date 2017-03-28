Hayward Baker’s Hussin Receives Geo-Institute Award

James D. Hussin, P.E., M.ASCE is the recipient of the Wallace Hayward Baker Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Geo-Institute. The award was presented by Garry H. Gregory, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, president of the Geo-Institute, on March 13, 2017 at the Geo-Frontiers 2017 conference in Orlando, Florida.

In receiving the career award, Hussin was cited for his “extraordinary contributions to the ground improvement industry through development of soil mixing technologies and the creative application of Vibro ground improvement” in the North American construction industry.

Hussin has more than 35 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and construction. He joined Hayward Baker Inc. in 1984 as a senior project engineer and in 1992 became chief engineer in the company’s office in Tampa, Florida. In 2002, Hussin was appointed a director at Hayward Baker Inc., and in 2015 he was named a director at Keller Foundations LLC, Hayward Baker’s parent company.

Hussin has participated in some of the largest and most challenging ground improvement projects in the United States, often involving multiple techniques. Among them are ground improvement for the Steel Creek Dam at the Savannah River Plant in South Carolina, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia, the LNG Import Terminal in Puerto Rico, U.S. Highway 1 at Jewfish Creek near Key Largo, Florida, the Wando Terminal in South Carolina, several Cape Canaveral Airforce Station launch pads, and the Herbert Hoover Dike in Florida.

Hussin’s work has made a significant contribution to the practical design and construction of many types of ground modification systems. He is the author of more than 20 published papers pertaining to ground improvement, grouting and geotechnical engineering.

The Wallace Hayward Baker Award was established in 2000 by the Geo-Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The award is given in recognition of creative and innovative contributions in the field of ground modification. Emphasis is placed on the resourceful development of new technologies – or the creative application of existing technologies – to achieve performance not previously demonstrated in the ground modification field.

Commenting on the award announcement, John Rubright, president of Keller North America stated, “We are delighted that the Geo-Institute has recognized Jim’s expertise and outstanding contributions to the ground improvement field. Through his efforts, ground improvement technologies have made great strides in the United States in terms of their practical application.”

Hussin is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), International Society for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering (ISSMFE), the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) and the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), among others. He has been very active in the ASCE, serving as a counselor for the ASCE Technical Coordination Council representing the National Soil Improvement Committee, Grouting Committee and Deep Soil Mixing Task Force. Hussin is also a past chairman of the ASCE National Technical Committee on Soil Improvement. He can be reached at 813-884-3441 or jdhussin@kellerfoundations.com.

