Hayward Baker’s Wolosick Receives Engineering Award

Hayward Baker Inc. (HBI), North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, is pleased to report that John R. Wolosick, P.E., D.G.E., has received an Engineer of the Year in Industry Award from the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers.

The award was part of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia’s inaugural Georgia Engineering Awards event held on Feb. 25, 2017 celebrating the state’s exceptional engineers, engineering projects and industry achievements. More than 400 attendees were present at the awards event.

Wolosick’s award covered one of nine engineering categories for which awards were given (Industry), and there were also 14 State and Honor Awards given to engineering companies based on noteworthy projects completed across seven categories.

RELATED: Moles Announce 2017 Award Winners

Wolosick is the director of engineering at Hayward Baker’s Atlanta office, where he is responsible for engineering design and business development support for HBI’s offices nationwide. With 37 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and contracting, Wolosick specializes in slope stabilization, support of excavation, soil nailing, micropile foundations including underpinning, and all types of grouting. He holds his B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a registered professional engineer in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Highly active in the construction engineering field, Wolosick is the immediate past president of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), an international association of more over 3,300 contractors, engineers, suppliers, academics and owners in the deep foundations industry. In addition to having served as president and trustee at DFI, Wolosick is a member of the ASCE Earth Retaining Structures Committee. He is a former co-chair of the ADSC/DFI Micropile Committee (2004-2007), and chair of the ASCE/Geo-Institute of Georgia Geotechnical Committee (2003-2005).

Wolosick is also the author of more than 35 technical papers and is the recipient of the 2008 ASCE/Geo-Institute Martin S. Kapp Foundation Engineering Award.

Commenting on the receipt of his award, Wolosick stated, “I am deeply honored to be recognized by my peers with this award. My career has been a lot of fun. One of my mentors, George Sowers, often said that if you aren’t having fun at work, find something else to do!”

RELATED: Beavers Announce 2017 Awardees