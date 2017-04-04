HOBAS Pipe USA Completes ISO Recertification

HOBAS PIPE USA announced that it has obtained recertification in accordance with ISO 9001 and 14001. The recertification was granted through 2018 following in-depth audits by TUV SUD Management Service GmbH.

The certificates verify the establishment and application of Quality (9001) and Environmental (14001) Management Systems for development, production, sales and customer service of centrifugally cast fiberglass-reinforced polymer mortar (CCFRPM) pipes. Updated copies of the certifications are now available on the company website.

Standard diameters range from 18 to 126 inches with larger options available to meet its clients needs. Hobas offers pressure and non-pressure classes up to 250 psi.

