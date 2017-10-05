IBTTA to Host International Summit of Rome

Taking an in-depth look at the Italian motorway system by exploring how over two-dozen concessionaires across a geographically diverse country work together to manage daily operations and deliver safe, effective customer service, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the worldwide association representing toll facility owners and operators and the businesses that serve them, will host its International Summit of Rome under the theme, International Mobility Connections, on Oct. 15-17.

“The Summit will explore many of the important issues that agencies in the European Union and elsewhere have in common,” said Emanuela Stocchi, president of IBTTA and Director of International Affairs, Associazione Italiana Società Concessionarie Autostrade e Trafori (AISCAT). “We are all dealing with the future of toll interoperability, the impacts of new roadway technologies and equipment, the rise of connected and autonomous vehicles, and the constant, fundamental importance of cyber and physical security. While the program opens with a focus on the Italian model of tolling, we will pivot to a global discussion about how our colleagues from around the world are tackling these issues and how we can learn from each other.”

More than 100 transportation and tolling professionals will gather in the hometown of Stocchi for the Summit.

Featured Speakers to Include:

Patrick D. Jones, Executive Director and CEO, IBTTA, Washington, DC, USA

Emanuela Stocchi, Director of International Affairs, AISCAT and IBTTA President, Rome, Italy

Fabrizio Palenzona, President, AISCAT, Rome, Italy

Hon. Massimiliano Salini, Member of the European Parliament, TRAN Committee, European Union

Prefect Roberto Sgalla, Director for Traffic, Railways, Communications and Special Units of the Italian Police, Rome, Italy

Julián Núñez, President, SEOPAN, and ASECAP President, Madrid, Spain

RELATED: IBTTA Names New President

“The Summit provides our industry with an opportunity take an in depth look at how our European counterparts address many of the same challenges others face in providing reliable, safe and efficient transportation systems,” said Patrick D. Jones, Executive Director and CEO of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association. “Global tolling systems share many challenges and opportunities around the world, and this meeting is an excellent way to focus on these while sharing various approaches and solutions.”

RELATED: World Tunnel Congress 2017 Gathers in Norway

TBM Online - 2017