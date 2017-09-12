International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association Announces New President

With global transportation leaders from 22 countries meeting for the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association‘s (IBTTA) 85th Annual Meeting and Exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia, IBTTA announced Tim Stewart, Executive Director of Colorado’s E-470 Public Highway Authority, has been elected as the association’s incoming President for 2018.

“We are thrilled that Tim Stewart will serve as the president of the association for 2018, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the developing infrastructure debate at home and around the globe,” said Patrick Jones, Executive Director and CEO of IBTTA. “Tim’s experience leading Colorado’s largest tolling system will help guide the international mobility conversation and bring to the table innovative strategies to foster collaboration among our members to meet the global transportation challenges of the future.”

On Sept. 12, Stewart was elected by the IBTTA membership to serve as 2018 President. Stewart’s term begins Jan. 1, 2018. Stewart has served as a member of the international association’s Executive Committee for the past two years and on the Board of Directors for four years. To learn more about Stewart, visit here.

“I am honored to have been elected by my peers to lead the association and build on the foundation and successes of those individuals before me. I look forward to leading the association as we work toward critical transportation solutions at the local, state and federal levels of government,” Stewart said. “I hope to apply my experience at E-470 to engage and educate policymakers and the public about the benefits of tolling and creating greater mobility in the transportation debate. Our teamwork and collaboration within the IBTTA family and strategic partners will ultimately lead to our collective success. We must continue to foster open communication, respect, trust and accountability. I am happy to announce that our theme for 2018 is simple, but essential: Trust and Accountability.”

