Iseki MTBM Wins ISTT No-Dig Award

During the International Society for Trenchless Technology’s 2016 No-Dig Conference, held Oct. 10-12 in Beijing, microtunnel machine manufacturer Iseki Poly-Tech of Japan took “New Machine Award” honors. The winning machine is part of the Iseki Unclemole line that includes the ability to retract the cutterhead in the event that unexpected obstacles are encountered.

RELATED: TERRATEC Delivers MTBMs to Bangkok

When the cutterhead is retracted, the ground around the face can be stabilized by injection of chemical liquid, and the ground conditions can be confirmed with a CCD camera. More information about the award and the machine is available on the Iseki website.

Other awards presented at the event included:

Project Award – New Installation: Construtora Passarelli

Project Award – Rehabilitation: A.Hak Leidingbouw

Academic Research Award: Professor Wu Xiaoming

Student Award: Yuanze Cheng, Arizona State University

The 2017 International No-Dig will take place April 9-13 in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the North American Society for Trenchless Technology.

RELATED: Vadnais Trenchless Services, mts Perforator Breathe New Life Into Old MTBM