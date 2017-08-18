JENNMAR SanShell Acquires Cuda Tools

JENNMAR affiliate, JENNMAR SanShell, has successfully completed its acquisition of Cuda Tools Inc., located in Madisonville, Kentucky. Cuda Tools manufactures drill bits for mining, drilling and construction and has a strong presence in the Midwest region of the United States, which aligns well with JENNMAR SanShell’s expansion goals.

“It is a great opportunity to expand our manufacturing and service footprint in the Midwest mining region,” said JENNMAR Executive Vice President Tony Calandra. “We have the capability and experience and now we’ve added to our capacity in the Midwest, which ultimately means outstanding service for the customer.” He added that he also hopes to maintain Cuda’s positive momentum with cutting tools for civil contruction.

Bruce Johnson, Vice President of JENNMAR Sanshell, will oversee the expanded operations in the Midwest. Regarding the transaction, Calandra said, “We would like to thank Steve Nance [Cuda Tools owner] and his son, Cliff, for constructive negotiations and for helping to complete the transaction in a timely manner. We look forward to integrating Cuda’s manufacturing and service capabilities and building upon the sound business practices Mr. Nance has established over the years.”

JENNMAR is a global, family-owned company that is leading the way in ground control technology for the mining and tunneling industries. For more than 40 years, JENNMAR’s focus has been on manufacturing products and creating ground control solutions that help keep workers safe and productive.

