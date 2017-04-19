John Holland-CPB JV Awarded West Gate Tunnel in Australia

John Holland has been selected as the preferred contractor to deliver Victoria’s West Gate Tunnel Project in a 50/50 joint venture with CPB Contractors.

The project includes the following features:

• Widening the West Gate Freeway from eight lanes to 12 between the M80 Ring Road and Williamstown Road;

• Building a 2.8-km eastbound tunnel and a 4-km westbound tunnel under Yarraville;

• Constructing a bridge over the Maribyrnong River providing an alternative to the West Gate Bridge;

• Constructing an elevated road along Footscray Road to the Port of Melbourne; and

• Major new cycling and pedestrian paths.

As preferred contractor, the joint venture partners will now support Transurban and the Victorian Government through the Environment Effects Statement (EES) process, which will assess the potential environmental, social, economic and planning impacts of the project, and recommend the approach to managing these impacts.

Chief Executive Officer, Joe Barr, said the result recognized the efforts the joint venture had made to ensure an exceptional outcome for the community.

“Our solution features urban design with strong Indigenous elements, as well as high social and environmental value. Our leading edge use of intelligent transport technology will provide improved driver experience and operational effectiveness,” he said. “We are looking forward to working with Transurban and the Victorian Government on this vital piece of infrastructure.”

Executive General Manager VIC, Trevor Hall, said it was exciting to be involved in a project that would create such important benefits for the people of Melbourne.

“The West Gate Tunnel Project will provide an alternative route to the West Gate Bridge and direct access to the port. In doing so, it will slash traffic congestion, improve productivity, remove numerous trucks from local roads and reduce travel times for motorists,” he said. “We see this project as amazing opportunity to undertake significant industry training and also create many jobs in Victoria.”

Contract close is expected late 2017 following the Minister’s approval decision on the EES. Subject to planning approvals, the project is scheduled to open to traffic in 2022.

