Kenny Awarded $23 Million Power Project in New York

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) announced in December that Kenny Construction Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded a $23 million contract by Rochester Gas & Electric for the Station 23 Underground Transmission Line Project in Rochester, New York. Granite will book the contract into its fourth quarter 2016 backlog.

Through its Power Group, Kenny will install two new 115-kilovolt and one 34.5-kilovolt underground transmission circuits in central Rochester, adjacent to the University of Rochester. Scope of the work includes trench excavation, concrete duct-bank/conduit installation, manhole/vault installation, trench backfill, and pavement restoration. Once complete, the project will increase the electrical reliability and capacity to meet future demands for electricity in the area.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2017 and estimated to be complete by August 2017

