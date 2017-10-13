Kilpatrick Townsend Launches Office in Houston

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced Oct. 10 that it has opened an office in Houston. With the firm successfully expanding into Dallas in 2015, Kilpatrick Townsend now has two offices in the Lone Star State.

A team of 13 deep-rooted Texas attorneys – led by partners Patrick Gaas and Daniel Shank – bring well-recognized practices to Kilpatrick Townsend. Gaas will be part of the firm’s Construction & Infrastructure Team – named the nation’s Construction Litigation Practice of the Year by Chambers & Partners in 2015 and 2016. This addition gives Kilpatrick Townsend nearly 40 Construction & Infrastructure Team members firmwide.

Shank will be a member of Kilpatrick Townsend’s leading Complex Commercial Litigation Team joining a group of nearly 100 attorneys including more than 20 in Texas.

“We are excited to have this talented team of lawyers joining us in Houston. Their addition to the firm builds on our strengths in this dynamic and fast-growing city,” said Henry Walker, Kilpatrick Townsend Chair. “With a number of clients already in Houston, expanding Kilpatrick Townsend’s presence in Texas has been a high priority.”

“We have known and worked with Kilpatrick Townsend attorneys on various cases for more than a decade,” said Gaas. “Becoming a part of the nation’s preeminent Construction & Infrastructure Team will only help build, expand and strengthen client relationships.”

Gaas has nearly 30 years of experience and is regularly engaged by owners, contractors and design professionals to handle some of the largest and most challenging commercial and industrial disputes and transactions in the United States and internationally. In addition, he handles or manages a broad variety of other matters for a select group of clients, including financial institutions engaged in business both domestically and abroad.

Gaas earned a J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law and a B.B.A, cum laude, from Texas A & M. University.

Shank has almost 37 years of experience in the practice of law. He focuses on complex litigation matters in the areas of commercial, energy, real estate and environmental litigation. Shank has successfully tried numerous cases involving a broad range of substantive areas of law. He has prosecuted and defended cases involving substantial recoveries and significant exposures, and has participated in a number of appellate matters on behalf of clients. Shank earned a J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University and a B.A. from Cornell University.

They are joined by the following attorneys:

Sam Arora (Counsel)

Heather Asselin (Counsel)

Christopher Bradford (Counsel)

Paul Catalano (Counsel)

Brian Gaudet (Counsel)

Edward Hubbard (Counsel)

David Lynch (Counsel)

Jarrett Dillard (Associate)

Maurico Escobar (Associate)

Courtney Lynch (Associate)

Nicholas Nieto (Associate)

