Lee to Manage Tunnel Projects for WSP/PB

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization, announced that Sean Lee, a senior supervising engineer in the New York office, will manage tunnel projects for the firm.

In his new position, Dr. Lee is responsible for managing tunneling and geotechnical projects. He has extensive experience in numerical analysis, design and project management on major tunneling projects in the United States and abroad. Prior to joining WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, he served as the Americas region tunnels skills leader at another engineering firm.

A licensed professional engineer in Michigan, Dr. Lee received Ph.D. and M.S. degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana, and a B.S. degree from Han-Yang University in Korea. He is a committee member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan Section and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.

RELATED: WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Rebranding as WSP

TBM Online - 2017