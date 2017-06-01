CIMIC’s Leighton Asia Awarded Civil Works Project in Hong Kong

CIMIC Group company, Leighton Asia, has been selected by Castle Peak Power Company Limited to deliver the civil works for the Black Point Power Station Combined Cycle Gas Turbine project in Hong Kong.

The contract will generate revenue of approximately $148 million (Australia) for Leighton Asia, which is part of CIMIC Group construction company CPB Contractors.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Valderas said: “CIMIC Group and Leighton Asia have built productive and enduring relationships with clients across the power generation sector, and it is our privilege to contribute our innovative and diverse capabilities to ensure Castle Peak Power Company Limited achieves its additional gas-fired generation targets by 2020.”

CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia Managing Director Román Garrido said: “Leighton Asia has been involved in the ongoing development of the Black Point Power Station since it began operations in 1996.”

“We have a strong track record in delivering complex energy and resources infrastructure, and backed by the diversity of our civil engineering expertise, our team is committed to ensuring all projects reach their intended operational and sustainability outcomes.”

Works include excavation and lateral supports, deep shafts and pipe jacking for the delivery of a new cooling water intake and discharge facility including a new pumping station, underground cooling water pipelines, a maintenance shaft and the construction of a turbine hall that will be used to house the power generation equipment and associated facilities.

Construction is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and complete by mid-2019.

Located in the New Territories region of Hong Kong, Black Point Power Station is one of the world’s largest gas-fired combined cycle power stations. It is owned by Castle Peak Power Company Limited, a joint venture between CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (70%) and China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Limited (30%).

