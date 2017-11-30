Management Switch at Bekaert Maccaferri

The board of directors of Bekaert Maccaferri Underground Solutions recently appointed a new general manager and a new finance, administrative and HR manager to lead the joint venture. Bekaert Maccaferri Underground Solutions has been in business three years and has evolved from start up into a stable company with a team identity and a solid foundation for future growth.

Peter Galle replaces Peter Remory as General Manager. He has an extensive track record at the partner company Bekaert in various leading sales and marketing positions. He will take up the challenge to manage the growth opportunities and build up the organization in order to achieve sustainable profitable growth. The focus will lie on customer centricity, market insight and application knowledge.

Andrea Miglietti, former CFO of Maccaferri Peru, replaces Francesco Lipartiti as the finance, administrative and HR manager. Miglietti’s experience in the finance and accounting domain covered different positions within Maccaferri Group over the last seven years. His financial expertise will benefit the JV’s future strategy and help to reach the ambitious goals that are set for the coming years.

This new management reinforces the company’s position of being a market-leading supplier to the underground construction world.

Bekaert Maccaferri Underground Solutions BVBA was established on Oct. 1, 201,4 to solely address the tunneling and mining industry with smart fiber solutions. The global sales & technical team supports and supplies to projects around the world providing highly performing and cost-saving fiber solutions.

