McMillen Jacobs Associates Welcomes New Staff

McMillen Jacobs Associates recently welcomed two new additions to its staff: Darlene Brown and Donald Lauzon.

Darlene Brown recently joined McMillen Jacobs Associates as Chief Financial Officer. She is a CPA with over 30 years of experience, with 20 of those in the engineering and construction industries. Brown’s overall responsibilities include guiding the day-to-day financial decisions and working with senior leadership to develop long-term financial strategies for the company. Her background includes extensive work in tax and regulatory requirements, streamlining operations while increasing efficiencies and managing year-end processes. Brown earned her bachelor of business administration from University of Washington and has been a CPA for over 25 years.

Donald P. Lauzon is the firm’s new Director of Federal Programs. He has over 33 years of successful experience in project engineering, project management, engineering analysis, and engineering operations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lauzon will build on the firm’s current federal/civil works successes. He earned his bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Rhode Island College, a master of science degree in construction management from Colorado State University, and a master of arts degree in Military Operational Art and Science from the U.S. Air Force, Air University. He has received many prestigious honors, citations, and awards, including the Unit Presidential Citation, Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star.

TBM Online - 2017