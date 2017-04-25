McNally/Kiewit Awarded Doan Valley Tunnel in Cleveland

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) Board of Trustees in April approved the resolution request to award the Doan Valley Tunnel contract to the lowest and best bidder, the McNally/Kiewit DVT Joint Venture team.

The Doan Valley Storage Tunnel comprises 10,000 ft of 18-ft diameter storage tunnel and two 8.5-ft diameter conveyance tunnels at 3,000- and 6,400-ft lengths. The $145 million project is part of Project Clean Lake for NEORSD that includes several major tunnel components to store and convey combined sewer overflows.

RELATED: NEORSD Names New CEO

TBM Online - 2017