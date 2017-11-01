Michels Ranks Among Top U.S. Contractors

Michels has been named the top U.S. contractor for pipeline and power transmission and distribution by a leading publication for the engineering and construction industry, Engineering News-Record (ENR). Michels was also ranked among the nation’s top infrastructure contractors in a dozen other industry sectors.

Michels is one of the largest utility and transportation infrastructure contractors in North America. The rankings were recently announced as part of ENR’s annual Top 400 Contractors List based upon 2016 construction revenue.

Michels’ ranking by industry sector are:

1st, petroleum pipelines

1st, power transmission and distribution

2nd, telecommunications transmission lines

3rd, sanitary and storm sewers

8th, wind

9th, general building (mixed use)

14th, petroleum

16th, power

23rd, telecommunications

24th, bridges

24th, highways

24th, mass transit and rail

28th, sewerage and solid waste

47th, transportation

“These rankings are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional people on projects of all sizes,” said Pat Michels, president and CEO. “We share this recognition with our customers who trust us to execute their vision.”

