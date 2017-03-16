Moretrench Adds New Mobile Freeze Plant to Fleet

Introduced in the early 1970s, mobile freeze plants radically widened the scope of jobs that could be accomplished by ground freezing and allowed this technology to be used in tight, urban environments for the first time. Moretrench has been in the forefront of North America’s ground freezing field for more than 30 years. As the call for this technique on complex underground projects continues to increase, Moretrench is expanding its capability accordingly to meet demand across a growing demographic area.

Moretrench’s ground freezing division is getting ready to take delivery of a new plant, the third to be built for for the company by Toronto-based Cimco (Canadian Ice Machine Company). The fully enclosed plants are built on 53-ft long galvanized trailers to resist brine corrosion and house the compressor, heat exchanger, condenser and all other components required to do the job. Ammonia is the refrigerant used in the closed loop plant that chills the brine that circulates through the installed freeze pipes to freeze the ground.

Moretrench has mobilized its plants for work from Washington D.C. to Seattle, north to Canada, and as far south as Buenos Aries, Argentina.

