Moretrench’s Fjotland Promoted to Vice President

Moretrench has announced that Wayne Fjotland has been promoted to the position of Vice President. Fjotland has more than 36 years of focused geotechnical construction experience. He began his career working for Spencer, White and Prentis and Raymond International, joining Moretrench in 2001, and is a founding member of Moretrench’s Geotec operations.

In addition to serving Moretrench in a corporate capacity, Fjotland will continue his role as Regional Manager, overseeing the company’s geotechnical operations in the greater New York Metro area, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. He continues to improve and modify the company’s equipment and field operations to meet emerging technologies and challenges across the geotechnical spectrum.

“Wayne is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in all aspects of geotechnical construction. He truly is the most creative person that I have worked with in this business. I feel fortunate that I have the opportunity to work with him for so many years and I look forward to working with him for many years to come,” said Thomas J. Tuozzolo, P.E., Senior Vice President, Moretrench.

