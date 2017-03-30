Moretrench’s Lewis Appointed to NCCCO Task Force

Moretrench‘s Corporate Safety Director Greg Lewis has been appointed to the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators’ (NCCCO) Foundation Drill Rig Operator Task Force. The newly created task force is a logical extension of the well-established certification process for crane and pile driver operators, riggers and signal-persons. Its purpose is to create a nationally recognized certification program specifically for drill rig operators that will be an effective tool in assisting companies to manage the risks involved in the use of foundation drill rigs.

“As of now, there is no certification for foundation drilling,” noted Lewis. “This is a process I’ve been intimately involved with for the past five years that will further advance the safety of our industry and I am looking forward to seeing it through to completion.”

