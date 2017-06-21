NASTT’s 2018 No-Dig Show Call for Abstracts
Posted on Jun 21, 2017 in News
| 0 comments
The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) is now accepting abstracts for its 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California, on March 25-29, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit a 250-word abstract outlining the scope of their paper and the principal points of benefit to the trenchless industry. All abstracts must be submitted electronically at NASTT’s website by June 30, 2017.
Abstracts from the following subject areas are of interest to the No-Dig Show Program Committee:
Potable Water and Pressure Systems
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Pipe Rehabilitation
- Pipe Bursting
- Emerging Technologies
- Case Studies
Wastewater, Stormwater, and Non-pressure Systems
- Advanced Pipeline Condition Assessment
- I&I and Leak Detection
- Pipeline and Laterals Rehabilitation
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Cured-in-Place Pipe Lining
- Sliplining
- Pipe Bursting
- Spray Applied Linings
- Grouting
- Manhole Rehabilitation
- Case Studies
Energy Pipeline Systems
- Pipeline Inspection, Locating, and Condition Assessment
- Aging System Rehabilitation
- New Trenchless Installation
- Standards and Regulations
Trenchless Research and Development
- University and Industry Initiatives
- Education and Training
Industry Issues
- Subsurface Utility Engineering
- Submittal Requirements and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
- Project Budgeting and Prioritization
- Funding for “Green” Technologies
- Selection Criteria for Contractors
- Social Costs and Impacts
- Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Sustainable Construction Practices
- Industry Trends, Issues and Concerns
- Differing Site Condition Claims
New Installations – Tunneling, Boring and Pipe Ramming
- New Concepts or Trenchless Equipment, Materials and Methods
- New Applications for Boring Techniques (Auger Boring and Pipe Ramming)
- Pilot Tube Boring (Tunneling)
- Case Studies
Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD)
- New Concepts and Applications for Horizontal Directional Drilling Equipment, Materials and Methods
- Case Studies
Microtunneling
- New Concepts and Applications for Microtunneling Equipment, Materials and Methods
- Case Studies
For more information about the conference, visit here.
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available by contacting Brittany Cline at 330-467-7588 or email: bcline@benjaminmedia.com.
TBM Online - 2017
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.