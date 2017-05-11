NAT 2018 Call for Papers Issued

The 2018 North American Tunneling (NAT) conference organizing committee has issued a call for papers due June 30, 2017.

NAT 2018, is taking place in Washington, D.C., June 24-27, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit an abstract of 100 words or less on a topic relevant to the 2018 NAT theme: Tunneling: A Capital Idea. Topics include:

Tunnel Boring Machines

Ground Conditioning & Modification

Equipment Automation

NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling

Caverns

Small Diameter Tunneling

Shaft Construction

Emerging Technologies

Risk Management

Lining Design Advances

Fire & Life Safety

Rehabilitation

Design

Contracting Methods

Alternative Delivery Methods

Financing

Labor Training

Case Histories

Future Projects

Futuristic Tunneling

Please submit your abstract online and be a part of NAT 2018.

