NAT 2018 Call for Papers Issued

The 2018 North American Tunneling (NAT) conference organizing committee has issued a call for papers due June 30, 2017.

NAT 2018, is taking place in Washington, D.C., June 24-27, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit an abstract of 100 words or less on a topic relevant to the 2018 NAT theme: Tunneling: A Capital Idea. Topics include:

  • Tunnel Boring Machines
  • Ground Conditioning & Modification
  • Equipment Automation
  • NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling
  • Caverns
  • Small Diameter Tunneling
  • Shaft Construction
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Risk Management
  • Lining Design Advances
  • Fire & Life Safety
  • Rehabilitation
  • Design
  • Contracting Methods
  • Alternative Delivery Methods
  • Financing
  • Labor Training
  • Case Histories
  • Future Projects
  • Futuristic Tunneling

