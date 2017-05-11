NAT 2018 Call for Papers Issued
Posted on May 11, 2017 in News
The 2018 North American Tunneling (NAT) conference organizing committee has issued a call for papers due June 30, 2017.
NAT 2018, is taking place in Washington, D.C., June 24-27, 2018. Prospective authors are invited to submit an abstract of 100 words or less on a topic relevant to the 2018 NAT theme: Tunneling: A Capital Idea. Topics include:
- Tunnel Boring Machines
- Ground Conditioning & Modification
- Equipment Automation
- NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling
- Caverns
- Small Diameter Tunneling
- Shaft Construction
- Emerging Technologies
- Risk Management
- Lining Design Advances
- Fire & Life Safety
- Rehabilitation
- Design
- Contracting Methods
- Alternative Delivery Methods
- Financing
- Labor Training
- Case Histories
- Future Projects
- Futuristic Tunneling
Please submit your abstract online and be a part of NAT 2018.
