NEORSD Accepting Bids for Westerly Storage Tunnel

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is accepting bids for its Westerly Storage Tunnel. The project includes approximately 9,600 lf of 25-ft ID CSO storage tunnel excavated in rock and supported with a bolted, gasketed, one-pass steel fiber reinforced concrete segmental lining.

In addition to the tunnel, there are three deep shafts:

WST-1: 46-ft diameter online access shaft at the TBM retrieval site.

WST-2: 12-ft diameter baffle drop structure, connected to the main tunnel via a 5-ft diameter, 50-ft long adit in rock.

WST-3: 40-ft diameter baffle drop structure at the TBM launch site.

Ancillary work includes Gate Structure and Gate Control Structure, at both the WST-2 and WST-3 sites, to regulate flow entering the tunnel, approximately 90 lf of 46-in. diameter sewer, and miscellaneous modifications to existing sewers.

Drawings, Specifications and Bid Forms and subsequent addenda will be available for download from a project-specific NEORSD Sharefile site. Prospective bidders will be required to register to obtain a Sharefile account to access these documents. The NEORSD will post the link to the Sharefile site on the NEORSD’s Bids website (www.neorsd.org/bids). Prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to frequently monitor the Bids website for project updates and addenda.

Pre-Bid Conference Information: 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov., 17, 2017 at the District’s Environmental and Maintenance Service Center, 4747 East 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.

The contract is part of NEORSD’s Project Clean Lake, a 25-year program that will reduce pollution in Lake Erie by 4 billion gallons per year. A combination of large tunnels, treatment plant improvements and expansion, and green infrastructure is reducing the volume of combined sewer overflow discharging to the lake.

