NEORSD Names New CEO

The Board of Trustees of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) announced that Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells will be appointed Chief Executive Officer effective Feb. 11, 2017 pending board confirmation on Thursday, Jan. 5. Dreyfuss-Wells will succeed Julius Ciaccia who, after more than nine years as CEO, will retire on Feb. 10, 2017.

“Under the leadership of CEO Ciaccia, the Sewer District has become one of the most renowned progressive environmental organizations in the nation,” said Dreyfuss-Wells. “I would like to thank the Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to build upon those successes.”

Dreyfuss-Wells has been with the Sewer District since 2008, and currently is the Deputy Director of Watershed Programs. In addition to her leadership role in the development and implementation of the Regional Stormwater Management Program, Dreyfuss-Wells played a critical role in the negotiations with the federal government of Project Clean Lake, the Sewer District’s program to significantly reduce the amount of raw sewage discharging into the environment. Project Clean Lake is a $3 billion program that includes the construction of several large CSO tunnels, inclufing the Dugway Storage Tunnel that is currently under construction.

She has led on the Sewer District’s Green Infrastructure Program, including the implementation of the grants program, which is designed to remove stormwater from the combined system as redevelopment activities occur. She has been integral, too, in the development of the Member Community Infrastructure Program, a funding program provided by the Sewer District to assist member communities in addressing water quality and quantity issues associated with aging sewer infrastructure that adversely impact human health and the environment.

“Throughout her time at the Sewer District, Kyle has demonstrated significant leadership related to water quality issues both at the Sewer District and during her work with national water organizations, like the National Association of Clean Water Agencies,” said Ciaccia. “This will be beneficial as the Sewer District continues to lead on local and national sewer- and stormwater-infrastructure issues — from high-performing wastewater treatment plant operations to regional stormwater management efforts.”

Currently, Dreyfuss-Wells is chair of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies‘ Stormwater Management Committee and the District 1 Natural Resources Assistance Council for the Ohio Public Works Commission’s Clean Ohio Conservation Program.

“Throughout her career, Kyle has demonstrated enthusiastic leadership and a commitment to this region. As part of the Sewer District, she has not only played an integral role in addressing wastewater issues, like combined sewer overflows, she’s a visionary and a pioneer in matters related to stormwater issues. This is extremely important as the we continue to enhance this piece of our core mission,” said Darnell Brown, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Cleveland and Sewer District Board President.

Dreyfuss-Wells received her BS in Biology Summa Cum Laude from The Ohio State University. She received an MPA (master of public administration) and a MS in Environmental Science with honors at Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Samoa. Before joining the Sewer District, she was Director of the Chagrin River Watershed Partners Inc., a non-profit organization serving 35 municipalities on Cleveland’s east side improving land-use decision-making in the 267 square-mile Chagrin River watershed.

