Nicholson Adds Business Development Director

Pittsburgh-based geotechnical contractor Nicholson Construction announced the addition of Brian Barkauskas as the national Business Development Director. In his new role at Nicholson, he will be responsible for overseeing business development activities for the company’s six regional offices and their Special Projects group.

Barkauskas brings 12 years of geotechnical and business development experience to his new role.

He most recently held the position of Regional Manager at McCrossin Foundations, LLC, where he was responsible for the growth and development of the company’s Ohio Valley region.

Prior to working with McCrossin, he spent more than ten years working for the Geotechnical Services Group for Moretrench American Corporation. While at Moretrench, Barkauskas held the positions of Staff Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Manager and finally, Area Manager, where he was responsible for business development and revenue generation.

RELATED: Nicholson Restructures Regional Offices

“We’re thrilled to have Brian join our team,” said Steve Scherer, President, Nicholson Construction. “He brings a great combination of business development, estimating, contract negotiation and engineering to this role – we’re confident that he will be an asset to Nicholson.”

Barkauskas is a Professional Engineer, licensed in the state of New Jersey, and a Columbia University civil engineering alumni. He officially joined the Nicholson team in October.

RELATED: Nicholson Piling Up CSO Jobs Across the Country

TBM Online - 2017