No-Dig Show 2018 Heads to Palm Springs

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) — the leading association serving and promoting the North American trenchless industry — is bringing its annual No-Dig Show to the sun and beauty of southern California in 2018. The trenchless community will gather March 25-29 at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

NASTT’s No-Dig Show — managed by Benjamin Media Inc. — brings together trenchless professionals across the spectrum of the industry to network, educate and push forward the trenchless message to attendees who include public works, contractors, engineers, utility owners, damage prevention and industrial facility personnel. NASTT’s 2017 No-Dig Show, held in Washington, D.C., attracted a record number of exhibitors and nearly 2,300 attendees for its five-day run. The program includes microtunneling and auger boring in addition to pipe rehab and directional drilling.

NASTT’s No-Dig Show blends education and technology through its topnotch Technical Program, which features approximately 160 technical papers, as well as opportunities for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and an outstanding Exhibit Hall that covers 92,000 sq ft. Special networking events include the annual Kick-off Breakfast, Gala Awards Dinner, NASTT’s Hall of Fame induction, the 17th Annual Educational Fund Auction and Reception and Closing Luncheon.

Be on the lookout for more details on the 2018 mobile event app. After a successful launch at the 2016 show, the mobile event app is here to stay. This app puts events, the session schedule, the exhibit hall and all of the latest happenings right at your fingertips. A full unveiling of NASTT’s 2018 No-Dig Show Agenda and networking events will be coming soon, as well as early registration details. For the latest information, visit nodigshow.com.

For information about registration, contact Vicki Miner at vminer@benjaminmedia.com and for the Auction, contact Jenna Hale at jhale@nastt.org. For exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

