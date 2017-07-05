Normet Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Normet announced that Himanshu Kapadia has been nominated as head of GCCT (Ground Control and Construction Technologies) Business Line as of July 1, 2017, and Odd-Björn Kleven will move to a new role to head Solutions Development.

Himanshu Kapadia is coming from BASF, where he has had a long and successful career, latest being responsible managing Market Operations for BASF Construction Chemicals across Asia and Pacific Region based in Singapore.

RELATED: Normet Unveils New Equipment at WTC in Norway

“These changes are made to strengthen execution of our strategy and to build stronger process solution capabilities in the underground mining and tunnelling community, to better serve our customer needs,” said Normet Group’s President and CEO Robin Lindahl. ”Himanshu Kapadia has a long experience in both mining and tunneling and has a strong track record for driving growth in the markets. Odd-Bjørn Kleven has strongly contributed to the growth of our GCCT Business Line and will now focus on building strong capabilities to serve our customer base with end to end process solutions.”

Both Himanshu Kapadia and Odd-Bjørn Kleven will report to Robin Lindahl, President and CEO of Normet Group and be part of the Normet Leadership team.

RELATED: Normet, JCHX Form Joint Venture in China

TBM Online - 2017