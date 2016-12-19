Normet Group Announces Management Changes

News, People | Comments Off on Normet Group Announces Management Changes Posted on Dec 19, 2016 in International News

In completing his first calendar year with the company, Robin Lindahl, Normet Group President and CEO, is reorganizing to maximize the company’s strategic focus and achieve the goal of doubling the company revenues by 2020. Normet’s operational model and organization will be changed to fully capture the market potential and to better respond to customer needs.

“The coming changes will be done to strengthen capabilities across Normet’s offering as well as build stronger process solution capabilities in the underground mining and tunneling community. We will also look at synergies and efficiency in our global supply chain to gain further competitiveness,” Lindahl said.

RELATED: Normet Announces Organizational Changes

These changes will be fully implemented by the end of 2016 and the new organization will be operational as of Jan. 1, 2017. “These changes will have positive impact to overall personnel as we plan to further strengthen key focus areas,” Lindahl added.

Beginning Jan. 1, Normet will have three business lines, Equipment, Life Time Care and Ground Control & Construction Technologies, as well as Market Operations and Global Supply Chain Operations, which all report directly to Lindahl, who was named President and CEO last January.

The new Equipment business line will be headed by SVP Kari Hämäläinen. The new Life Time Care business line will be headed by SVP Mikko Immonen, who joined Normet from Outotec Oyj where he has been an integral part of creating a strong service business over the last seven years. The Ground Control and Construction Technologies business line will be headed by SVP Odd-Bjørn Kleven. He oversees the amalgamation of Construction Chemicals and Rock Reinforcement, whose technological offering anchors the solutions approach taken to Normet’s tunneling and mining customers. Market Operations will concentrate fully on the customer interface, sales and marketing, solution offering and strengthening of the company’s LTC (Life Time Care) network. This will be headed by Mike Rispin, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The regional set up will continue with six regions each headed by a Vice President.

CIS/Mongolia – Jorma Piironen

EMEA – Janne Lehto

Asia – Alan Pengelly

Australia/NZ – Neil Fitzmaurice

North America – Greg Hallett

Latin America – Marcelo Anabalon

Supply Chain Operations, headed by SVP Timo Rask, encompassing sourcing and global production network for Equipment and LTC, takes a renewed global approach to ensure the most competitive placement of Normet’s offering at the customer interface.

RELATED: Normet Introduces Alpha 1430 Kit