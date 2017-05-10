O’Carroll Joins Mott MacDonald’s Tunnels Practice

Mott MacDonald has appointed Joe O’Carroll as Senior Vice President and Regional Tunnels Practice Leader. He will be responsible for the firm’s strategic growth in this sector in Southern California and the western United States.

O’Carroll has more than 35 years of experience in the heavy civil and underground construction industry, specializing in tunneling with tunnel boring machines and project risk management.

O’Carroll has contributed to many noteworthy U.S. projects such as Seattle’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Tunnel, San Francisco’s Central Subway Project, and the Port of Miami Tunnel Project. Prior to settling in the United States, he worked on tunnel projects in Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom, including the Channel Tunnel between England and France.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to our tunnels practice,” said Nick DeNichilo, President and CEO of Mott MacDonald in North America. “He brings additional experience and expertise to what is already a very strong team of tunneling professionals. His global experience with contractors, consultants, and owners will bring added value to our clients as we pursue new opportunities.”

O’Carroll has been very active in the U.S. tunneling industry and has authored several papers on tunnel design, construction cost estimating and contract procurement. He recently co-authored the “UCA of SME Guidelines for Improved Risk Management on Tunnels and Underground Projects in the United States of America,” and he is currently the conference chair for the forthcoming Cutting Edge Tunnel Conference, to be held in Seattle.

Mott MacDonald is a $2 billion global management, engineering, and development firm. It is one of the world’s largest employee-owned companies, with 16,000 employees and over 180 offices delivering sustainable outcomes for clients in 150 countries worldwide.

