Parsons Welcomes Navalurkar as VP/Program Director

Parsons announced in March that Dr. Rajendra Navalurkar has joined the corporation as Vice President and Program Director for complex bridge and tunnel design. In his role of Program Director, Navalurkar establishes bridge and tunnel teams and program requirements for all project areas and oversees project execution plans through to completion

“Raj’s educational leadership style is unsurpassed.” said Michael Johnson, Parsons Group President. “His expertise makes him an asset to Parsons as we continue to expand our bridge and tunnel projects.”

Navalurkar comes to Parsons with more than 24 years of design and infrastructure management experience, with a focus on major bridge projects. He has worked extensively with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, MTA Bridges and Tunnels, New York City Department of Transportation, New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and several other clients.

RELATED: CH2M/Parsons JV Selected as Program Manager for DC Water CIP

In addition to his project expertise, he also has more than 22 years of teaching experience. As an adjunct professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Navalurkar teaches a variety of structural engineering graduate and undergraduate courses, including stability of structures, fracture mechanics, earthquake engineering, steel design (load resistance factor design), pre-stressed concrete design, among other subjects.

Navalurkar holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the R.V. College of Engineering, Bangalore, India, and he holds master’s and doctorate degrees in structural engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is a licensed professional engineer and is based in Parsons’ New York City office.

RELATED: Parsons Awarded Deep Wastewater Tunnels Project in Dubai

TBM Online - 2017