Red Meters Slurry Monitoring

Red Meters RM6 is the premier exact density meter to provide accurate, real-time readings of boring slurries. Built in-line with the slurry pipeline, the abrasion-resistant RM4 utilizes a Class 2 industrial laser to analyze passing material, performing 50 readings per second with +/- 0.25% accuracy.

Data is then translated by a purpose-developed algorithm and displayed through an integrated Human Machine Interface (HMI), including density, percent solids, pressure, totalized mass, and more. This real-time data allows for knowledge of the composition of the soil being dug out by the TBM in real-time with access to archived data. The RM6 can be applied before and after separation processes to monitor the precise density of clean slurry being reused in the system.

RELATED: Datalogger for Geotechnical Monitoring Applications

TBM Online - 2017