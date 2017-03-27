RETC Scholarship Applications Due April 1

Scholarship applications for the 2017 Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC), to be held June 4-7 in San Diego, are due April 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the RETC Attendance Award or the RETC Executive Committee Scholarship through the conference website.

RETC Attendance Award

The RETC Attendance Award provides selected students with an opportunity to attend the RETC Conference. Applicants must be full-time sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate students with a designated major in an applicable field of engineering (civil, mechanical, mining, electrical, geological) or construction management. Applicants must have a demonstrated interest in the underground industry.

The goals of the RETC Attendance Award are: Provide students with skills and information for a career in the underground industry; Provide educational and networking opportunities to future underground industry professionals; and Increase exposure of available career opportunities in the underground industry.

The RETC Attendance Award is administered by the RETC Executive Committee, in conjunction with the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. (SME). Applicants will need to follow the directions provided to submit their applications. The application consists of demographic and contact information, school and university information, work history, and a few short answer questions. Up to 12 recipients will be selected. Each recipient will receive; RETC Conference Registration, Round-trip airfare to San Diego, California, hotel accommodations at conference hotel, conference proceedings, social function tickets. Recipients are responsible for their own ground transportation and for any other expenses, including meals, other than the social functions provided.

RETC Executive Committee Scholarship

The Rapid Excavation & Tunneling Conference (RETC) of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration annually awards one or more scholarships to promising college students who desire to develop their skills in the tunneling industry. The total amount of the award (approximately $2,500) is apportioned to one or more students at the discretion of the RETC Executive Committee.

Candidates for the RETC Executive Committee Scholarship must be of good character, must have demonstrated scholastic aptitude, and must show a proven need for financial assistance. Candidates must be enrolled in a regular course of study leading to a degree (either undergraduate or graduate) in civil engineering, geological engineering, mining engineering, mechanical engineering, process engineering, geology, construction management, or project management. A “B” average is required.

Applicants must be fully matriculated at a North American school recognized by the RETC Executive Committee. Sophomore or higher standing is required. In addition, students must be a U.S., Canadian, or other NAFTA country citizen. A desire for and probability of success in a career in the underground engineering and construction industry will be important factors in selection of the successful candidate.

Before awards are authorized, candidates or personal references may be interviewed by one or more of the RETC Scholarship Committee members to determine the nominee’s desire for a career in the tunneling industry and his/her likelihood for success. Recipients of the RETC Executive Committee Scholarship are required to attend the Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference, the costs of which shall be covered by an RETC Attendance Award.

RETC is a biennial international conference dedicated to the exchange of new developments in the technology of underground rapid excavation and tunneling on a global scale. It will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel in downtown San Diego.

