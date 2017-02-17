RFP Issued to Shortlisted Teams for Highway 401 Rail Tunnel

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to three shortlisted teams to design, build, and finance the Highway 401 Rail Tunnel project. Work is required at the Highway 401/409 intersection to accommodate GO Transit expansion along the Kitchener Corridor under Metrolinx’s Regional Express Rail (RER) program.

Teams were selected based on criteria identified in the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process that began in September 2016. Selection criteria included design and construction experience, and the financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity.

he shortlisted teams are:

Kiewit – Proponent Lead: Peter Kiewit Infrastructure Co.; Constructor: Peter Kiewit Infrastructure Co., Kenaidan Contracting Ltd., Obayashi Canada Ltd.; Design: Hatch Corporation, Jacked Structures Ltd.; Financial Advisor: Kiewit Canada Development Corp., TD Securities.

TK Linx – Proponent Lead: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc.; Constructor: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Technicore Underground Corp.; Design: Arup Canada Inc, Morrison Hershfield, Peto MacCallum Ltd.; Financial Advisor: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Aecon Concessions.

Toronto Tunnel Partners – Proponent Lead: EllisDon Capital Inc, STRABAG Inc.; Constructor: EllisDon Civil, STRABAG; Design: WSP Canada Inc., Dr. Sauer & Partners, Amec Foster Wheeler; Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc, STRABAG Inc.

Teams have been invited to respond to the RFP and will begin preparing proposals that detail how they will design, build and finance the project. Once submissions are received, IO and Metrolinx will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred proponent and then negotiate a final contract. A successful proponent is expected to be announced in fall 2017. A fairness monitor will oversee the entire procurement process.

The scope of work for the project includes:

Construction of a second tunnel under Highway 401/409 to accommodate two tracks, future signaling and communications infrastructure

Replacing footings of retaining walls that support the ramp from eastbound Highway 409 to eastbound Highway 401

This work on the Kitchener Corridor is part of a larger, system-wide plan to improve overall GO Transit service, including the delivery of GO Regional Express Rail (RER) by 2024-25. To support transit improvements, Metrolinx will be undertaking major infrastructure upgrades, including additional track, GO station modifications, improved rail crossings, required systems for electrification, and new locomotives and train control systems to enable more frequent service.

A copy of the RFP is available here.

