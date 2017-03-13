Risk Management Seminar Held in Malaysia

The Tunneling and Underground Space Technical Division of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM), organized a two-day training session on the topic of Risk Management in Tunneling on Nov. 13-14, 2016. This training session, supported by the ITA-CET Foundation, took place at the Tan Sri Prof. Chin Fung Kee Auditorium, Wisma IEM, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

The aim of the training session was to provide the participants with an introduction to the risk management process throughout a project life cycle, from the planning, design, and construction of a tunnel or underground project, to its actual operation. The session was aimed at owners, decision-makers, consulting engineers, contractors and others with an interest in risk management activities.

The training session was opened by ITA President Tarciscio Celestino. Lectures kicked off with with a general overview of risk management from former ITA President Soren Eskesen. Lecturers Davorin Kolic (President of ITA Croatia) and Harald Wagner (TUGS and former ITA Vice President) then went on to present the various tools used to identify and manage risks.

RELATED: Celestino Sets Strategy for the ITA and the Tunneling Industry

The second day started with a look at the risks from various stakeholders’ perspectives with lectures on client and contractors’ risks provided by Kolic and Glus Klados (MMC Gamuda). A roundtable discussion with the lecturers followed and took at look at the border lines between parties. The second day also focused on procurement and contractual aspects with lectures and case studies presented by Seng Tiock Poh (Mass Rapid Transit Corporation) and Dr. Ooi Lean Hock (MMC Gamuda).

There were active discussions from the floor and the trainees were awarded a certificate at the end of the event. A visit was also made to the MMC Gamuda Tunneling Academy the following morning.

The organizing chairman, Dr Ooi Teik Aun, Hon FIEM, CEng, FICE, FMIArb, FMSA, ACPE, Peng, thanked the ITA-CET Foundation and the lecturers: “The presence of esteemed overseas and Malaysian experts who shared their invaluable global and local experiences, insights and comments has added to the enrichment of IEM members and others in the engineering fraternity. Thanks are due to the ITA President, Prof T. Celestino, Immediate Past ITA President Mr. S. Eskesen, Dr. H. Wagner, Dr. D. Kolic, Mr. G. Klados, Er. Seng Tiok Poh and Ir. Dr. Lean Hock Ooi for dedicating their time to give the lectures.”

RELATED: ITA Launches 3rd Edition of Tunneling Awards