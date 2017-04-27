Rosenberg Named Chair-Elect of the ABA Forum of Construction Law

The law firm Roetzel announced that Thomas L. Rosenberg has been named Chair-Elect of the American Bar Association Forum on Construction Law (Forum). Rosenberg, a longtime member of the Forum, has served on numerous committees and subcommittees, including Chair of Division 4 (Project Delivery Systems), Membership Committee, Marketing Committee, Diversity Committee, Program Co-Chair for the 2014 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Book Editor, and Chair of the Division Chairs Committee.

The Forum is the largest organization of construction lawyers in the United States. The Forum’s roughly 6,000 members and associates are drawn from all types of construction practice – law firms large and small, solo practitioners, in-house and government counsel, as well as construction professionals and the public sector. Forum members represent all segments of the construction industry: owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, construction managers, lenders, insurers, and sureties.

Rosenberg is a frequent speaker at the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, Microtunneling Short Course and Risk Management in Underground Construction course, and is counsel to the North American Microtunneling Association. In addition, Rosenberg was recently inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Construction Lawyers (ACCL) and is one of only three attorneys in Ohio to currently hold this prestigious title. ACCL has a limited membership of lawyers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, and France.

Rosenberg focuses his practice on construction law and civil litigation, and leads Roetzel’s Construction Law practice, which has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers nationally as one of the “Best Law Firms” for Construction Litigation from 2012 to 2017. Rosenberg has successfully litigated construction cases in courts throughout Ohio and the Midwest, and has a reputation as an excellent trial lawyer in the courtroom. In Chambers USA, it has been stated that Rosenberg “really understands the construction industry; he is a prominent litigator and trial lawyer”, that he “is a strong lawyer, capable and always impressive; he has a good track record of resolving construction disputes”, and that “clients extol the consistency and thoroughness of his work.”

