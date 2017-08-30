SAK Construction Awarded Disputed Deer Creek Project

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) on Aug. 10, 2017, confirmed the award of the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel to SAK Construction, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. SAK was the second low bidder at $147.7 million, but appealed the bid on the grounds that one of the low bidder’s subcontractors did not have sufficient qualifications, according to the report.

After nearly a year of proceedings, MSD elected to reject the low bid and award the contract to SAK rather than go out for a re-bid. Jay Dee was the low bidders at $145.3 million.

The Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel comprises 21,000 ft of 19-ft diameter bored tunnel. The ground cover over the tunnel alignment will vary in depth between approximately 85 and 170 ft. In general, the tunnel alignment will pass through limestone/dolomite of the St. Louis and Salem Formations. The tunnel’s final liner will be unreinforced cast in–place (CIP) concrete at least 1-ft thick.

Project Clear is a $4.7 billion, 23-year program to reduce pollution to the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

