Salini Impregilo Among Top Ranked Employers

For the second year in a row, Salini Impregilo ranks as one of the most attractive company on the market among the “Best Employer of Choice,”reaching the 2nd position in the list of Italian preferred workplaces for graduates holding a degree in Science & Technology and the 4th position in the global ranking. The awards ceremony was held on the IULM (International University of Languages and Media) campus in Milan on Feb. 16.

Last year, Salini Impregilo was recognized as the Best Entry of 2016. Thanks to its “Tomorrow’s Builders” campaign, the company’s reputation on the job market was consolidated again this year, ranking 4th, as it was named one of the top attractors and an employer of choice, with credit given to the constant communication regarding its job opportunities.

Cesop Communication has been compiling the ranking since 2002, basing it on the Recent Graduate Survey that is conducted annually on a sample of recent graduates. Respondents provide feedback on their awareness and preference of 100 companies that do regular employer branding and recruiting activity on campuses and where they would like to work.

“Once again we are very proud of this result, not only because of the improved ranking, but more importantly because we came in second place on the list of companies where recent graduates would like to work,” said Gian Luca Grondona, Group HR & Organization Director.

