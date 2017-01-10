Salini Impregilo Ranked Among Top 20 European Builders

Salini Impregilo is profiled for the first time in one of France’s leading industry magazines, Le Moniteur Export, in which it is described as a growing company with a promising future.

The Group also joins the magazine’s Classement MEX 2016 index with a ranking that places it among the top 20 construction companies in Europe by revenue thanks to its international expansion drive, which saw it acquire Lane Construction Corp. in the United States last year. “This major (player in the sector) has the wind in its sails,” reads the opening of the article in the December issue of the magazine.

RELATED: Salini Impregilo Reaches Milestone in Riyadh

In its description of the Group’s achievements, Le Moniteur Export refers to the recognition that Engineering News-Record (ENR), a major U.S. industry publication, gave to Salini Impregilo in August, classifying it as the global leader in the water sector.

It cites Salini Impregilo’s successes in winning and completing contracts throughout the world, including a contract to build a hydroelectric dam in Tajikistan and opening a new canal in Panama.

Strong results and a large order book only bode well for the future of the Group, whose presence is felt on every continent of the world, the magazine continues, citing its goal to reach €9 billion ($9.5 billion US) in revenue by 2019, 30% of which in the United States.

RELATED: Boring Complete on Anacostia River Tunnel