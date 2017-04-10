Salini Impregilo, S.A. Healy Win $188m Contract in Fort Wayne

Salini Impregilo and Lane Construction Corp. (Salini Impregilo Group), through its wholly owned subsidiary S.A. Healy Co., have won a design-bid-build contract in Fort Wayne, Indiana, valued at $188 million. Salini Impregilo and S.A. Healy bid for the contract together as a joint venture. Salini Impregilo is the parent of Lane.

The Three Rivers Protection & Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT) is a combined sewer overflow (CSO) tunnel project that includes a deep rock tunnel, drop shafts and consolidation sewers to collect and convey CSO from eight locations along the St. Mary and Maumee Rivers. Once completed, the CSO tunnel system will reduce 90% of combined sewage overflows into the rivers.

Work is expected to begin in spring 2017 and be completed by mid-2021. The 3RPORT CSO tunnel project is Salini Impregilo and S.A. Healy’s fourth in the United States. They are working on the Anacostia River Tunnel project in Washington, D.C., along with Parsons Construction Group, as well as the Dugway Storage Tunnel project in Cleveland, Ohio. Previous work includes the West Side CSO project in Portland, Oregon. Salini Impregilo and S.A. Healy have worked together on six completed or ongoing projects totaling over 20 miles of bored tunnels.

