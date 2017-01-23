Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology to Showcase Latest Tools

Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology will showcase its latest developments in Mineral and Ground Tools for mining, trenching and road planing during CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 7-11, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Sandvik’s latest generation of patented carbide grades, manufactured using an innovative process technique with completely new raw materials, has made it possible to create new, extra-coarse, super-tough alloys with perfectly uniform grain structure. The benefit is that the tip’s material grade can be better matched to hard rock and soft rock applications.

Sandvik constantly develops new hard material alloys to function in the most demanding environments. One result of its extensive research projects in this field is the development of the new carbide grade generation – providing larger, stronger and more efficient tools. Demands on tool performance, particularly relating to cemented carbide tip material and its resistance to wear and fracture, become more critical as operations progress into harder rock and mineral formations. Larger continuous cutting machines are being used to replace the traditional drill-and-blast process in many mining projects. This continuous cutting process offers a lower cost per ton of excavated material, ensures better worker safety and also has a positive effect on the environment.

Sandvik is the world’s leading supplier of machines and tool systems for all rock, surface and mineral excavation applications. The company delivers millions of tools annually for numerous applications – from road planing and ice scraping, to projects that require roof drilling bits for all types of coal and soft minerals, to tools that meet the needs of the biggest tunneling, trenching and surface mining applications. Sandvik tools are manufactured globally to the highest quality standards, using the strongest materials and most stringent manufacturing processes to ensure their hardness and superior performance in the field.

