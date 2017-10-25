Schnabel Foundation Company Announces Promotions

Schnabel Foundation Company has announced the following promotions:

Todd Duncan, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President/Denver Office of Schnabel Foundation Company. Duncan started his career with Schnabel Foundation Company in 1995 as a Construction Manager. During his tenure, he has served as a Construction Manager and Branch Manager at the Denver Office.

Stan Worst, P.E., has been promoted to Branch Manager-Special Products Division at Schnabel Foundation Company’s office in Chicago. Stan started his career with Schnabel Foundation Company in 2002 as a Construction Manager.

Schnabel is a nationwide design/build contractor specializing in earth retention systems and specialized foundations. Schnabel’s product range includes soil nailing, soldier piles and lagging, sheet piles, secant piles, deep soil mixed walls, underpinning, cutoff walls, jet grouting, landslide stabilization, tiebacks, tiedowns, bracing, deep soil mixing, and micropile foundations.

TBM Online - 2017