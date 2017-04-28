Schnabel Opens New York City Office

Schnabel Engineering has opened its 19th domestic office in New York City. It is conveniently situated in Midtown Manhattan at 104 West 40th Street, adjacent to historic Bryant Park. This new location reflects Schnabel’s solid brand and provides a range of the 61-year-old company’s traditional engineering and related services: tunneling, geostructural, geotechnical, dams and levees, and risk management.

William J. Fall has joined Schnabel as a senior associate and branch leader of the New York City office. Fall has more

than 30 years of engineering and construction experience managing major transportation, infrastructure and environmental projects such as rail transit, bridges, tunnels and waste-to energy facilities in the New York metropolitan

area. In addition to business development and management, he will also be responsible for project management, technical guidance and mentoring.

RELATED: Peterson Joins Schnabel Engineering

Fall received a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of New Haven and an M.C.E. in civil engineering (geotechnical) from Manhattan College. He is a licensed professional engineer in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Fall resides with his family in Mahopac, New York.

Schnabel Engineering provides specialized expertise for the planning, study, design and construction of geotechnical, dam and tunnel engineering projects in the United States and abroad. The employee-owned company has worked in more than 140 countries since its founding in 1956 and has a workforce that exceeds 300 people in 19 locations.

RELATED: Second Avenue Subway Opens in New York

TBM Online - 2017