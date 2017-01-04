Scholarships Available for Veterans at 24th Annual Microtunneling Short Course

A cause near and dear to the hearts of the 24th annual Microtunneling Short Course organizers is helping the men and women who have served in the U.S. military successfully return to civilian life. To help with this effort, course organizers have partnered with the Office of Veterans Services at the University of Colorado Boulder to offer 10 Scholarships for full course attendance to the 24th annual Microtunneling Short Course and awards banquet. Additionally, the course will be soliciting donations from the microtunneling industry in the form of $1,000 scholarship donations and/or items to be auctioned off during a silent auction.

The annual Microtunneling Short Course has been the premier event devoted to advancing the worldwide microtunneling industry. Much like the microtunneling market itself, the Microtunneling Short Course has evolved to meet the needs of professionals new to the market, as well as seasoned veterans looking to catch up on the latest developments. The 24th annual course returns to the University of Colorado Boulder from Feb. 7-9, with the one-day Pilot Tube Seminar on Feb. 6.

Since the inaugural event in 1994, the Microtunneling Short Course has drawn more than 3,000 participants. In 2016, the course was held in Boulder for the first time and drew a record number of participants.

The hallmark of the program is the technical presentations, which are given by real-world professionals including contractors, consulting engineers, utility owners and equipment manufacturers. Presentations cover all aspects of microtunneling, including planning, design, construction, site investigation, legal issues and any other topic relevant to the industry.

If you are interested in donating a scholarship, please contact Brittany Cline.

