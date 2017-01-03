Second Avenue Subway Opens in New York

New Q Train Service
The Second Avenue Subway began service at noon, Jan. 1, with stations opening at 11:45 a.m. Q train service will run from 96th Street, 86th Street, 72nd Street, and 63rd Street, and continue through Manhattan and into Brooklyn, to Coney Island.
From Jan. 2 until Jan. 8, service on the Second Avenue Subway will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Then, starting on Jan. 9, service will operate around-the-clock. Trains will run every six minutes during peak hours.
The new line also features low-vibration track, for a smoother, quieter ride.
New Stations
The bright, spacious new Second Avenue Subway stations feature access for the disabled, climate control features to maximize comfort, high ceilings column-free design for an open, airy atmosphere, vibrant lighting and the largest permanent public art installation in state history.
A two-tiered mezzanine design is a fixture of the new stations and improves the flow of riders, reduces crowding on the platform and enhances the overall subway experience for riders.
There are completely new stations at 96th, 86th and 72nd Streets along Second Avenue, and a new entrance at 63rd Street and Third Avenue will allow riders to enter a renovated station for new Q train service there, including a connection to the existing F line.
New Public Art
The new Second Avenue Subway also features the largest permanent public art installation in New York State history, with dramatic, large-scale works by notable artists at each of the line’s new stations.
At the 63rd Street Station, Jean Shin’s installation “Elevated” uses archival photographs of the 2nd and 3rd Avenue Elevated train to create compositions in ceramic tile, glass mosaic, and laminated glass at each of the three station levels.
At the 72nd Street Station, Vik Muniz’s “Perfect Strangers” features more than three dozen characters created in mosaic and installed throughout the mezzanine and entrance areas, populating the station with colorful images of all types of New Yorkers.
The artwork at the 86th Street Station consists of 12 large-scale works by Chuck Close called “Subway Portraits” – 9-ft-tall mosaic and ceramic tile interpretations of the artist’s painstakingly detailed photo-based portrait paintings.
At the 96th Street Station, Sarah Sze’s “Blueprint for a Landscape” features familiar objects – sheets of paper, scaffolding, birds, trees, and foliage – caught up in a whirlwind velocity that picks up speed and intensity as the composition unfolds throughout the station.
By the Numbers
- Workers excavated 583,600 cubic yards of rock & 460,300 cubic yards of soil (more than half the Empire State Building by volume)
- Cubic yards of concrete used in construction: 261,038
- Pounds of rebar used in construction: 48.9 million
- Pounds of structural steel used in construction: 40.7 million
- The new line features 35 new escalators, 12 new elevators, and 22 new stairways
- The new line features 200,000 square feet of floor tiles, 130,000 square feet of ceiling tiles, and 692,000 square feet of wall tiles
- Number of doors: 1,014
- Number of light fixtures: 10,264
- Number of floor drains: 712
- Number of plumbing and bathroom fixtures: 264
Phase 1
Phase 1 of the Second Avenue Subway includes the three new ADA-compliant stations at 96th Street, 86th Street and 72nd Street, and new entrances to the existing Lexington Av/63rd Street Station at 63rd Street and Third Avenue. It will provide service from 96th Street to 63rd Street and will serve more than 200,000 people per day, reducing overcrowding on the Lexington Avenue Line and restoring a transit link to a neighborhood that lost the Second Avenue elevated subways in 1940. The existing Q line will continue through 63rd Street all the way to Coney Island. The new stations will provide transfers to other subway and commuter rail lines. Further phases of the project will extend the line to Hanover Square in the Financial District.
As part of the Governor’s efforts to build a 21st century transportation network smarter, faster and more efficient than ever before, the state has launched a “New MTA” webpage. The webpage offers a one-stop guide to the proposals that are part of New York’s unprecedented $100 billion infrastructure plan to build a new New York.
The Second Avenue Subway expansion is part of the Governor’s sweeping statewide initiative to redevelop and rebuild New York’s aging infrastructure from the ground up. The comprehensive plan includes a new LaGuardia Airport, completely redesigned Penn Station, the LIRR 2nd and 3rd Track projects, the New New York Bridge, a major expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Center, as well as a complete overhaul and upgrades to the MTA’s seven bridges and two tunnels in the metropolitan region.
