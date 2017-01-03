Shannon & Wilson Hires Kennedy

Shannon & Wilson is continuing its expansion of their underground services practice with strategic hire Edward R. Kennedy. Kennedy joins the firm as a Vice President and Senior Project Manager for Tunnels and Systems. He has more than 40 years of experience in all major phases of heavy civil construction projects and significant expertise with soft ground and hard rock Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs).

Kennedy has served as Resident Engineer for large, complex water/wastewater, transportation, and other infrastructure-related projects in challenging urban environments. He is also an established leader and innovator in the tunneling/underground industry having participated in much of the development history of the TBM, working with The Robbins Company, which pioneered hard rock TBMs and disc cutters.

Kennedy is recognized by contractors, engineers, owners and manufacturers as an innovative engineer and hands-on TBM expert with unique knowledge of mechanical excavation and its application. He also has worked on the design, operation and troubleshooting of both soft ground and hard rock TBMs around the world.

RELATED: Shannon & Wilson Announces 2016 Promotions

“Adding Ed to our team strengthens Shannon & Wilson’s construction management and engineering services for TBM projects, and adds capabilities to our growing eastern U.S. services” said Axel Nitschke, Director of Operations for Underground Services and the manager of Shannon & Wilson’s DC Metro office.

Shannon & Wilson is an employee-owned consulting firm with more than 60 years of experience providing geotechnical and environmental consulting services from 12 offices across the United States. Shannon & Wilson serves owners and the construction and mining industries across the nation for underground construction and rehabilitation projects using a wide range of techniques and technologies.