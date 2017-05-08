Skanska Signs Contract to Renovate Tunnels in Norway

Skanska has signed a contract with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration for the renovation of the Ekeberg and Svartdal tunnels on the E6/E18 in Oslo, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 516 million, about $60 million USD, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2017.

The project consists mainly of electrical work, fire protection and improved cleaning solution for water from the tunnels. In addition, new technical buildings will be built, evacuation routes will be upgraded, a new layer of asphalt will be added and all signs will be replaced. The work will largely take place at night time in order to minimize the impact on traffic.

The work will begin in the summer of 2017 and will be completed before summer 2019.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Skanska had sales of about $7.5 billion USD and more than 15,000 employees in its Nordic operations during 2016.

