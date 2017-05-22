Stone Joins HNTB as Principal Tunnel Engineer

Charles A. Stone, PhD, PE, will join HNTB Corp. as principal tunnel engineer on May 30. Stone will be based in the firm’s New York City office and work with clients nationwide.

Stone has more than 25 years of experience on tunneling, shaft and mining construction projects. His experience includes construction and design of highway, rail, transit, water/wastewater tunnels and deep mine shafts. His area of specialization is the construction of underground structures in rock, ranging from large drill-and-blast underground subway caverns to TBM-driven tunnels.

“Charles is a seasoned tunneling professional bringing an incredibly diverse array of practical tunneling design and construction experience to HNTB’s growing infrastructure team,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB tunnel services practice chair and senior vice president. “As the firm continues to deliver the world’s most complex tunneling and underground projects, his expertise will serve as a key component of our clients’ success.”

At HNTB, Stone’s responsibilities will include investigating complex technical problems and serving as a senior technical specialist on major underground projects. He also will provide independent analysis and quality control of underground work performed by other professionals.

Prior to joining HNTB, Stone served another consulting firm where he worked on the Ohio River Bridges (Louisville, Kentucky), Hamilton Interceptor Improvement Project (Hamilton, Ohio), Central Bayside System Improvement Project (San Francisco), and East Side Access West Bound Bypass Structure (New York). He is a registered professional engineer in New York, Indiana and Kentucky.

Stone earned a doctorate in mining engineering/rock mechanics from Michigan Technological University; an MBA, executive management, from Ashland University; a master’s degree in mining engineering/mineral processing and a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from the University of Kentucky.

Stone’s addition expands HNTB’s tunnel technical bench and brings an additional array of in-depth experiences in providing innovative solutions and managing risks on tunneling projects in the highway, transit, rail, aviation and water resources markets. The firm’s tunnel projects range from small-diameter excavations to the largest machine-bored tunnel in the world.

Some of the nation’s most complex underground projects have benefited from HNTB’s award-winning planning, design and support services, including the Crenshaw/LAX transit corridor in Los Angeles; Presidio Parkway in San Francisco; Devil’s Slide Tunnel in San Mateo, California; the Washington Dulles International Airport tunnels; and the SR 99 Alaskan Way Viaduct and Seawall Replacement project in Seattle.

