Toronto Tunnel Partners Selected for Rail Tunnel Project

EllisDon Civil announced on Oct. 23 that Toronto Tunnel Partners (TTP) has been selected as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the development of an upgraded rail tunnel project by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx. TTP is an equal partnership joint venture between EllisDon Civil and STRABAG Inc. and was selected following an extensive procurement process which began in September 2016.

“EllisDon Civil could not be more proud of the Toronto Tunnel Partners,” said Max Mantha, VP and Area Manager for EllisDon Civil. “We are eager to expand our work with Metrolinx and help provide Ontario with new and better infrastructure.”

The Highway 401 Rail Tunnel project is part of Metrolinx’s Regional Express Rail (RER) program to transform the GO Transit rail network and bring rapid, two-way, all-day GO service to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Construction of a second rail tunnel under Highways 401/409 will accommodate two tracks, allowing for more frequent GO rail service.

RELATED: Michels Canada Builds Successful Microtunnel in BC

In addition to increasing capacity on the GO Kitchener Corridor, the Highway 401 Rail Tunnel will provide key infrastructure upgrades including footing modifications to the eastbound Highway 409 on-ramp, outfitting of the tunnel with mechanical and electrical support systems, storm water management upgrades and preparatory work for future track installations. Once complete, the project will eventually allow for all-day two-way electrified GO Train service between Toronto and Waterloo Region.

IO and TTP will now work to finalize contract details with financial close anticipated for December 2017. The project is slated for completion in Summer 2021.

RELATED: Report: Canada’s Municipal Infrastructure at Risk of Rapid Deterioration

TBM Online - 2017