Traylor Elected President of The Moles

Christopher S. Traylor, Co-President of Traylor Bros. Inc., has been elected to serve as President of The Moles for the year 2017-18. He assumed the role from retiring President Richard D. MacDonald at the Annual Business Meeting and Dinner held May 3 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Other officers elected are: First Vice President, Kirk D. Junco, Lane Construction Corp.; Second Vice President, Christine Keville, Keville Enterprises Inc.; Treasurer, Michael A. D’Annunzio, D’Annunzio & Sons Inc.; Secretary, Donald P. Dobbs, Lane Construction Corp.; and Sergeant-At-Arms, James Starace, Port Authority of NY & NJ.

Traylor has been actively involved in the construction industry for more than 20 years. He has a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Stanford University and a master of science in civil engineering from the University of California-Berkeley.

Traylor Bros. Inc., a family-owned corporation founded in 1946, is based in Evansville, Indiana. For more than 70 years, Traylor Bros. has delivered large, complex infrastructure projects to public and private agencies nationwide. The company’s array of services includes tunnels and other underground structures, bridges and highways, locks and dams, ports and wharfs, and mine development. Traylor Bros. is currently a partner in the JV building the replacement bridge for the Tappan Zee Bridge spanning the Hudson River in New York.

Traylor is an active member of several industry organizations, including the Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), The Beavers, and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). In March 2016, he received ASCE’s prestigious Outstanding Projects and Leaders (OPAL) Lifetime Achievement Award for Construction.

Traylor also serves on the board of the Construction Industry Ethics & Compliance Initiative (CIECI) and the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI). Traylor Bros. is a founding member of CISI, a forum created by industry leaders to improve safety culture and best practices through collaboration with partners and clients, and CIECI, an association that promotes best practices committed to the highest level of ethics/conduct and compliance with the law.

Traylor and his wife of 16 years have four children. Traylor is an active member of his community, participating in multiple charitable organizations, including the United Way and Habitat for Humanity. He is a board member and president of the Children’s Museum of Evansville; board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Indiana Chapter) and serves on the University of Evansville Board of Trustees.

