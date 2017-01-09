Treviicos Building Slurry Walls for Wynn Boston Harbor

Steel reinforcement cages have been installed in excavated slurry wall trenches that range from 50 to over 120 ft deep. Treviicos is hard at work pouring concrete into installed reinforcement cages to complete the slurry wall.

Slurry wall sections have been excavated where concrete has been poured, exposing the hardened concrete. Following excavation, a cap beam, an extra layer of concrete, has been poured above the slurry wall to continue the foundation.

